2015 Scion FR-S

141,572 KM

$18,989

+ tax & licensing
$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2015 Scion FR-S

2015 Scion FR-S

Release Series RARE RELEASE SERIES 1.0!

2015 Scion FR-S

Release Series RARE RELEASE SERIES 1.0!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

141,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7752669
  • Stock #: W5457
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA14F9704993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W5457
  • Mileage 141,572 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER RELEASE SERIES 1.0 is the one you have been waiting for! Features: QUAD TIPPED TRD EXHAUST, LOWERING SPRINGS, REAR LIP SPOILER, UNIQUE AERO-KIT, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C AND ONLY ON THIS PACKAGE THE BRIGHT YELLOW EXTERIOR! Very clean inside and out. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

