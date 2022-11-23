$17,914+ tax & licensing
2015 Scion tC
ONE OWNER-ONLY 66,440 KMS!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$17,914
- Listing ID: 9363781
- Stock #: W5827
- VIN: JTKJF5C78FJ010506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 66,440 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER TC has ONLY 66,440 KMS! Features: REMOTE START, 18 INCH ALLOYS, REAR SPOILER, FOG LIGHTS, DUAL SUNROOF, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Very clean Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
