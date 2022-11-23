Menu
2015 Scion tC

66,440 KM

Details Description Features

$17,914

+ tax & licensing
$17,914

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2015 Scion tC

2015 Scion tC

ONE OWNER-ONLY 66,440 KMS!

2015 Scion tC

ONE OWNER-ONLY 66,440 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$17,914

+ taxes & licensing

66,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9363781
  Stock #: W5827
  VIN: JTKJF5C78FJ010506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 66,440 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER TC has ONLY 66,440 KMS! Features: REMOTE START, 18 INCH ALLOYS, REAR SPOILER, FOG LIGHTS, DUAL SUNROOF, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Very clean Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

