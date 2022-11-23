$29,971+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 SR5-LEATHER+NAV!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$29,971
- Listing ID: 9437952
- Stock #: W5769A
- VIN: JTEBU5JR1F5243069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 166,203 KM
Vehicle Description
This SR5 features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL POWER SEATS, 3RD ROW SEATS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, RUNNING BOARDS AND MORE. Very clean Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Grey/Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
