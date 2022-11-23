Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota 4Runner

166,203 KM

Details Description Features

$29,971

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,971

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota 4Runner

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 SR5-LEATHER+NAV!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 SR5-LEATHER+NAV!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9437952
  2. 9437952
  3. 9437952
  4. 9437952
  5. 9437952
  6. 9437952
  7. 9437952
  8. 9437952
  9. 9437952
  10. 9437952
  11. 9437952
  12. 9437952
  13. 9437952
  14. 9437952
  15. 9437952
  16. 9437952
  17. 9437952
  18. 9437952
  19. 9437952
  20. 9437952
  21. 9437952
  22. 9437952
  23. 9437952
  24. 9437952
  25. 9437952
  26. 9437952
Contact Seller

$29,971

+ taxes & licensing

166,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437952
  • Stock #: W5769A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR1F5243069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 166,203 KM

Vehicle Description

This SR5 features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL POWER SEATS, 3RD ROW SEATS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, RUNNING BOARDS AND MORE. Very clean Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Grey/Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2017 Toyota Camry XL...
 85,605 KM
$24,993 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 48,252 KM
$39,962 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Sequoia ...
 125,276 KM
$39,962 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory