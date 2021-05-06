Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

111,600 KM

$26,982

+ tax & licensing
XLE-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

XLE-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

111,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7064512
  • Stock #: W5347A
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH6FS218174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 111,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED XLE features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, POWER SEATS, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

