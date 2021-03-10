Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

68,097 KM

Details Description Features

$18,908

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,908

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$18,908

+ taxes & licensing

68,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6701894
  • Stock #: TX155A
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV8FW342010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 68,097 KM

Vehicle Description

This XLE AWD with ONLY 68,097 KMS is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, DUAL AUTO A/C, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND MORE! Beautiful Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2018 Toyota Camry XL...
 47,860 KM
$24,882 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300 F ...
 23,375 KM
$43,916 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Matrix O...
 73,096 KM
$12,703 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory