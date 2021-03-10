2015 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
This XLE AWD with ONLY 68,097 KMS is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, DUAL AUTO A/C, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND MORE! Beautiful Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
