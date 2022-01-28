$37,978+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
V6 TRD+EXTRA CLEAN!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$37,978
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8173957
- Stock #: W5544
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN4FX035057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,923 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT is super clean! Features: HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS WITH WATER REPELLENT FABRIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
