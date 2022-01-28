2015 Toyota Tacoma

$37,978 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 9 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8173957

8173957 Stock #: W5544

W5544 VIN: 5TFMU4FN4FX035057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,923 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

