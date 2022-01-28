Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

56,923 KM

Details

$37,978

+ tax & licensing
$37,978

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD+EXTRA CLEAN!

2015 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD+EXTRA CLEAN!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$37,978

+ taxes & licensing

56,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8173957
  • Stock #: W5544
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN4FX035057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,923 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT is super clean! Features: HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS WITH WATER REPELLENT FABRIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

