2015 Toyota Tundra
SR 5.7L V8 TRD OFF ROAD!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Listing ID: 8670149
- Stock #: CY033B
- VIN: 5TFUY5F15FX419906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,082 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB TRD OFF ROAD is in great shape! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, FOG LIGHTS, TOUCH SCREEN AUDIO WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, HEATED SEATS, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 5.7L V8, 4WD AND MORE. Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
