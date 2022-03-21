Menu
2015 Toyota Tundra

208,082 KM

Details Description Features

$27,992

+ tax & licensing
$27,992

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2015 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR 5.7L V8 TRD OFF ROAD!

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR 5.7L V8 TRD OFF ROAD!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$27,992

+ taxes & licensing

208,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8670149
  • Stock #: CY033B
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F15FX419906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,082 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB TRD OFF ROAD is in great shape! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, FOG LIGHTS, TOUCH SCREEN AUDIO WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, HEATED SEATS, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 5.7L V8, 4WD AND MORE. Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

