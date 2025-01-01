Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Welcome and thank you for considering True North Automobiles! We accept all trade-ins and offer financing at competitive interest rates for all credit types! For additional peace of mind, please ask about our extended warranty and GAP programs. Cash buyers are welcome!

Key Features:
Pure White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Pioneer Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, Blindspot Assist, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels, Push-Button Start, Reverse Camera, Rear Split & Folding Seats. Clean Carfax Canada report and easy financing available! 

Relax & Take It Easy:
If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! Currently, all of our automobiles are advertised as "unfit". Certification is available for an additional $795 which includes a 36-day dealer guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.

True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa
1-905-576-8111

$11,495 + taxes & licensing

163,992 KM

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline | Auto | Leather | Roof | CarPlay & More!

12640617

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline | Auto | Leather | Roof | CarPlay & More!

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,992KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWL07AJ3FM205165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,992 KM

Welcome and thank you for considering True North Automobiles! We accept all trade-ins and offer financing at competitive interest rates for all credit types! For additional peace of mind, please ask about our extended warranty and GAP programs. Cash buyers are welcome!

Key Features:
Pure White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Pioneer Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, Blindspot Assist, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels, Push-Button Start, Reverse Camera, Rear Split & Folding Seats. Clean Carfax Canada report and easy financing available! 

Relax & Take It Easy:
If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! Currently, all of our automobiles are advertised as "unfit”. Certification is available for an additional $795 which includes a 36-day dealer guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa

1-905-576-8111

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

647-470-9092

2015 Volkswagen Jetta