2016 Buick Verano

The 2016 White Buick Verano Sport Touring Sedan combines luxury, style, and performance in one sleek package. With its refined design and efficient 4-cylinder engine, this sedan offers a smooth, comfortable ride while delivering excellent fuel efficiency for both city and highway driving.

Key Features:

Efficient Performance: 4-cylinder engine providing a balanced mix of power and fuel economy.
Sleek Design: Sporty exterior with distinctive styling elements for a modern, elegant look.
Comfortable Interior: Premium materials, spacious seating, and intuitive controls.
Advanced Safety Features: Equipped with airbags, traction control, and stability control for added security.
Convenient Technology: Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and a rearview camera for easy driving.
Cruise Control: Enjoy relaxed drives with easy-to-use cruise control for long trips.

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.

Details Description Features

12164622

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,728 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 White Buick Verano Sport Touring Sedan combines luxury, style, and performance in one sleek package. With its refined design and efficient 4-cylinder engine, this sedan offers a smooth, comfortable ride while delivering excellent fuel efficiency for both city and highway driving.

Key Features:

  • Efficient Performance: 4-cylinder engine providing a balanced mix of power and fuel economy.
  • Sleek Design: Sporty exterior with distinctive styling elements for a modern, elegant look.
  • Comfortable Interior: Premium materials, spacious seating, and intuitive controls.
  • Advanced Safety Features: Equipped with airbags, traction control, and stability control for added security.
  • Convenient Technology: Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and a rearview camera for easy driving.
  • Cruise Control: Enjoy relaxed drives with easy-to-use cruise control for long trips.

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

