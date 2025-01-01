Menu
<p><strong>2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT | Fuel-Efficient & Tech-Packed Sedan | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p>Enjoy a smooth and efficient ride with this <strong>2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT</strong>, a <strong>stylish and feature-packed sedan</strong> perfect for daily commutes or road trips. With modern tech and great fuel economy, this Cruze is built for comfort and convenience.</p><p>✅ <strong>Key Features:</strong><br />✔ <strong>Engine:</strong> 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Powerful & Efficient<br />✔ <strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br />✔ <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br />✔ <strong>Interior:</strong> Premium Cloth Seating with Heated Front Seats<br />✔ <strong>Technology:</strong> Touchscreen Infotainment, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto<br />✔ <strong>Safety:</strong> Rearview Camera, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags<br />✔ <strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Excellent MPG for City & Highway Driving</p><p>This <strong>Chevy Cruze LT</strong> is a great choice for anyone looking for a <strong>reliable, stylish, and tech-savvy sedan</strong>.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.</strong></p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

165,107 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

12281535

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,107KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB7G7146384

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,107 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

