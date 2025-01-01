$8,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT w/1LT
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT w/1LT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,107 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT | Fuel-Efficient & Tech-Packed Sedan | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Enjoy a smooth and efficient ride with this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, a stylish and feature-packed sedan perfect for daily commutes or road trips. With modern tech and great fuel economy, this Cruze is built for comfort and convenience.
✅ Key Features:
✔ Engine: 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Powerful & Efficient
✔ Transmission: Automatic
✔ Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✔ Interior: Premium Cloth Seating with Heated Front Seats
✔ Technology: Touchscreen Infotainment, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
✔ Safety: Rearview Camera, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags
✔ Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG for City & Highway Driving
This Chevy Cruze LT is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and tech-savvy sedan.
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583