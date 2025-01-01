Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT | Stylish, Efficient, and Full of Features | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

Drive in style and comfort with the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT! This compact sedan offers a perfect balance of efficiency, technology, and modern design, making it a great choice for daily commuting and weekend trips.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Delivers a perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency for both city driving and highway cruising.

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth and responsive shifting for a more comfortable and dynamic driving experience.

Drivetrain: FWD – Provides excellent fuel economy and handling for everyday driving.

Cab: 4-Door Sedan – Spacious interior with ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it a versatile and practical choice.

Technology: Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Rearview Camera for seamless connectivity and safety.

Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, and OnStar for added security and peace of mind on the road.

Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG, making the Cruze a cost-effective option for city commutes and longer trips.

Comfort: Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, and Remote Start for added convenience and comfort.

The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT w/1LT is a stylish, efficient, and feature-packed sedan that provides a comfortable ride without compromising on performance. With its modern tech, safety features, and fuel economy, its the perfect choice for those who want a reliable and fun-to-drive car.

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

STEWART AUTO SALES Inc.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

165,107 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

12377727

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,107KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB7G7146384

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,107 KM

2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT | Stylish, Efficient, and Full of Features | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

Drive in style and comfort with the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT! This compact sedan offers a perfect balance of efficiency, technology, and modern design, making it a great choice for daily commuting and weekend trips.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Delivers a perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency for both city driving and highway cruising.

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth and responsive shifting for a more comfortable and dynamic driving experience.

Drivetrain: FWD – Provides excellent fuel economy and handling for everyday driving.

Cab: 4-Door Sedan – Spacious interior with ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it a versatile and practical choice.

Technology: Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Rearview Camera for seamless connectivity and safety.

Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, and OnStar for added security and peace of mind on the road.

Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG, making the Cruze a cost-effective option for city commutes and longer trips.

Comfort: Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, and Remote Start for added convenience and comfort.

The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT w/1LT is a stylish, efficient, and feature-packed sedan that provides a comfortable ride without compromising on performance. With its modern tech, safety features, and fuel economy, it's the perfect choice for those who want a reliable and fun-to-drive car.

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

STEWART AUTO SALES Inc.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2016 Chevrolet Cruze