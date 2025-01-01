$8,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT w/1LT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,107 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT | Stylish, Efficient, and Full of Features | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Drive in style and comfort with the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT! This compact sedan offers a perfect balance of efficiency, technology, and modern design, making it a great choice for daily commuting and weekend trips.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Delivers a perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency for both city driving and highway cruising.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth and responsive shifting for a more comfortable and dynamic driving experience.
Drivetrain: FWD – Provides excellent fuel economy and handling for everyday driving.
Cab: 4-Door Sedan – Spacious interior with ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it a versatile and practical choice.
Technology: Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Rearview Camera for seamless connectivity and safety.
Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, and OnStar for added security and peace of mind on the road.
Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG, making the Cruze a cost-effective option for city commutes and longer trips.
Comfort: Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, and Remote Start for added convenience and comfort.
The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT w/1LT is a stylish, efficient, and feature-packed sedan that provides a comfortable ride without compromising on performance. With its modern tech, safety features, and fuel economy, it's the perfect choice for those who want a reliable and fun-to-drive car.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
STEWART AUTO SALES Inc.
