2016 Chevrolet Spark

<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>AIR CONDITIONING / APPLE CAR PLAY / ALLOY WHEELS </strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.</span></p>

189,964 KM

Details Description Features

5DR HB CVT LT W/1LT

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Used
189,964KM
Good Condition
VIN kl8cd6saxgc616445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 189,964 KM

Vehicle Description

AIR CONDITIONING / APPLE CAR PLAY / ALLOY WHEELS

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

