$8,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT
2016 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,179 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT | Compact, Capable, and City-Smart | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT is a compact crossover that delivers big on versatility, comfort, and all-weather confidence. Perfect for urban life and weekend getaways alike, the Trax combines a smart design with modern tech and the added assurance of all-wheel drive.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Offers peppy performance and impressive fuel economy, ideal for zipping around town or heading out on road trips.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth and responsive shifting for an enjoyable and effortless driving experience.
Drivetrain: AWD – All-Wheel Drive system provides enhanced control and traction in rain, snow, or uneven terrain.
Cab: 4-Door Crossover – Compact yet spacious, with flexible seating and cargo options to suit your lifestyle.
Technology: 7-inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB Port, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility, and a 6-Speaker Audio System for seamless connectivity and entertainment.
Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Rearview Camera, 10 Airbags, and OnStar capabilities for added peace of mind.
Fuel Efficiency: Outstanding MPG for an AWD SUV, making it a smart choice for commuters and weekend warriors alike.
Comfort: Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Driver’s Seat, Power Windows, and Cruise Control for added convenience on every drive.
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is a compact SUV that’s big on features and ready for adventure. Whether you're navigating tight city streets or venturing off the beaten path, it’s the perfect blend of capability, efficiency, and everyday practicality.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
Vehicle Features
