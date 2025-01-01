Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=158 data-end=265><strong data-start=158 data-end=265>2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT | Compact, Capable, and City-Smart | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p class= data-start=267 data-end=540>The 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT is a compact crossover that delivers big on versatility, comfort, and all-weather confidence. Perfect for urban life and weekend getaways alike, the Trax combines a smart design with modern tech and the added assurance of all-wheel drive.</p><p class= data-start=542 data-end=561>✅ <strong data-start=544 data-end=561>Key Features:</strong></p><p class= data-start=563 data-end=719><strong data-start=563 data-end=574>Engine:</strong> 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Offers peppy performance and impressive fuel economy, ideal for zipping around town or heading out on road trips.</p><p class= data-start=721 data-end=841><strong data-start=721 data-end=738>Transmission:</strong> 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth and responsive shifting for an enjoyable and effortless driving experience.</p><p class= data-start=843 data-end=960><strong data-start=843 data-end=858>Drivetrain:</strong> AWD – All-Wheel Drive system provides enhanced control and traction in rain, snow, or uneven terrain.</p><p class= data-start=962 data-end=1075><strong data-start=962 data-end=970>Cab:</strong> 4-Door Crossover – Compact yet spacious, with flexible seating and cargo options to suit your lifestyle.</p><p class= data-start=1077 data-end=1251><strong data-start=1077 data-end=1092>Technology:</strong> 7-inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB Port, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility, and a 6-Speaker Audio System for seamless connectivity and entertainment.</p><p class= data-start=1253 data-end=1393><strong data-start=1253 data-end=1273>Safety Features:</strong> ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Rearview Camera, 10 Airbags, and OnStar capabilities for added peace of mind.</p><p class= data-start=1395 data-end=1514><strong data-start=1395 data-end=1415>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Outstanding MPG for an AWD SUV, making it a smart choice for commuters and weekend warriors alike.</p><p class= data-start=1516 data-end=1661><strong data-start=1516 data-end=1528>Comfort:</strong> Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Driver’s Seat, Power Windows, and Cruise Control for added convenience on every drive.</p><p class= data-start=1663 data-end=1907>The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is a compact SUV that’s big on features and ready for adventure. Whether youre navigating tight city streets or venturing off the beaten path, it’s the perfect blend of capability, efficiency, and everyday practicality.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1909 data-end=1958>💰 <em data-start=1912 data-end=1958>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</em></p><p class= data-start=1909 data-end=1958><em data-start=1912 data-end=1958>MALLORY AUTO</em></p>

2016 Chevrolet Trax

175,179 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT

Watch This Vehicle
12423507

2016 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1744910968
  2. 1744910968
  3. 1744910968
  4. 1744910968
  5. 1744910968
  6. 1744910968
  7. 1744910968
  8. 1744910968
  9. 1744910968
  10. 1744910968
  11. 1744910968
  12. 1744910968
  13. 1744910968
  14. 1744910968
  15. 1744910968
  16. 1744910968
  17. 1744910968
  18. 1744910968
  19. 1744910968
  20. 1744910968
  21. 1744910968
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,179KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB0GL214153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,179 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT | Compact, Capable, and City-Smart | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT is a compact crossover that delivers big on versatility, comfort, and all-weather confidence. Perfect for urban life and weekend getaways alike, the Trax combines a smart design with modern tech and the added assurance of all-wheel drive.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Offers peppy performance and impressive fuel economy, ideal for zipping around town or heading out on road trips.

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth and responsive shifting for an enjoyable and effortless driving experience.

Drivetrain: AWD – All-Wheel Drive system provides enhanced control and traction in rain, snow, or uneven terrain.

Cab: 4-Door Crossover – Compact yet spacious, with flexible seating and cargo options to suit your lifestyle.

Technology: 7-inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB Port, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility, and a 6-Speaker Audio System for seamless connectivity and entertainment.

Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Rearview Camera, 10 Airbags, and OnStar capabilities for added peace of mind.

Fuel Efficiency: Outstanding MPG for an AWD SUV, making it a smart choice for commuters and weekend warriors alike.

Comfort: Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Driver’s Seat, Power Windows, and Cruise Control for added convenience on every drive.

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is a compact SUV that’s big on features and ready for adventure. Whether you're navigating tight city streets or venturing off the beaten path, it’s the perfect blend of capability, efficiency, and everyday practicality.

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

MALLORY AUTO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2016 Subaru Outback for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Subaru Outback 211,601 KM $12,699 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 Chevrolet Traverse 160,001 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE 185,956 KM $7,799 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax