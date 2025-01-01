Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

263,847 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chrysler 300

Touring

13130504

2016 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
263,847KM
VIN 2C3CCARG7GH161739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,847 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 
Call or Text Tara 613-403-0576 

*Located at our Peterborough Location*

✅ Sold Certified  
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

289-252-XXXX

(click to show)

289-252-1583

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2016 Chrysler 300