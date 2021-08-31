Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

55,325 KM

Details

$16,978

+ tax & licensing
$16,978

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT ONLY 55,325 KMS+REMOTE START!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT ONLY 55,325 KMS+REMOTE START!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$16,978

+ taxes & licensing

55,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7661239
  Stock #: CX079C
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2GR317163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 55,325 KM

Vehicle Description

This Grand Caravan has ONLY 55,325 KMS! Features: REMOTE START, 2ND ROW BENCH, 3RD ROW STOW AND GO, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Very clean Silver exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

