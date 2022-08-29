Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

129,147 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Location

129,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9270439
  • Stock #: U0773
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2GR181987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

