2016 Dodge Journey
SXT/Limited SXT
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
129,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8761955
- Stock #: U0691A
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG9GT145273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 129,486 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
