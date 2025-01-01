Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=300>The <strong data-start=4 data-end=39>2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE SUV</strong> at <strong data-start=43 data-end=69>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong> is a versatile and rugged compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the Escape is designed to handle it all with ease.</p><p data-start=302 data-end=647>Powered by a <strong data-start=315 data-end=350>1.6L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine</strong>, paired with a <strong data-start=366 data-end=400>6-speed automatic transmission</strong>, the Escape delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency. The <strong data-start=514 data-end=540>four-wheel drive (4WD)</strong> system enhances traction and stability, making it an ideal choice for varying road conditions and weather.</p><p data-start=649 data-end=701>Key features of the <strong data-start=669 data-end=692>2016 Ford Escape SE</strong> include:</p><ul data-start=702 data-end=1265><li data-start=702 data-end=815><strong data-start=704 data-end=722>SiriusXM Radio</strong>, <strong data-start=724 data-end=750>Bluetooth connectivity</strong>, and a <strong data-start=758 data-end=770>USB port</strong> for seamless entertainment and connectivity.</li><li data-start=816 data-end=945><strong data-start=818 data-end=847>Automatic climate control</strong>, <strong data-start=849 data-end=883>power-adjustable driver’s seat</strong>, and <strong data-start=889 data-end=906>keyless entry</strong> for a comfortable and convenient ride.</li><li data-start=946 data-end=1060><strong data-start=948 data-end=967>Rearview camera</strong>, <strong data-start=969 data-end=988>parking sensors</strong>, and <strong data-start=994 data-end=1019>blind-spot monitoring</strong> for enhanced safety and ease of driving.</li><li data-start=1061 data-end=1173><strong data-start=1063 data-end=1086>Spacious cargo area</strong> with a <strong data-start=1094 data-end=1127>60/40 split-folding rear seat</strong> to accommodate both passengers and your gear.</li><li data-start=1174 data-end=1265><strong data-start=1176 data-end=1215>Ford’s SYNC® voice-activated system</strong> for hands-free control of music, calls, and more.</li></ul><p> </p><p data-start=1267 data-end=1488 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>With its bold design and a host of advanced features, the <strong data-start=1325 data-end=1348>2016 Ford Escape SE</strong> is ready to take on whatever comes your way. Visit <strong data-start=1400 data-end=1426>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong> today and take this capable and stylish SUV for a test drive!</p><p data-start=1267 data-end=1488 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=> </p><p data-start=1267 data-end=1488 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</em></p>

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 188,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Ford Escape