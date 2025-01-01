$9,299+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,973 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE SUV at TrueNorth Auto Brokers is a versatile and rugged compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the Escape is designed to handle it all with ease.
Powered by a 1.6L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, the Escape delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency. The four-wheel drive (4WD) system enhances traction and stability, making it an ideal choice for varying road conditions and weather.
Key features of the 2016 Ford Escape SE include:
- SiriusXM Radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB port for seamless entertainment and connectivity.
- Automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, and keyless entry for a comfortable and convenient ride.
- Rearview camera, parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring for enhanced safety and ease of driving.
- Spacious cargo area with a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to accommodate both passengers and your gear.
- Ford’s SYNC® voice-activated system for hands-free control of music, calls, and more.
With its bold design and a host of advanced features, the 2016 Ford Escape SE is ready to take on whatever comes your way. Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today and take this capable and stylish SUV for a test drive!
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
Vehicle Features
(289) 252-1583