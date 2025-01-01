Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=304>The <strong data-start=4 data-end=40>2016 Ford Expedition 4WD 4dr XLT</strong> at <strong data-start=44 data-end=70>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong> is a full-size SUV that offers outstanding performance, spaciousness, and versatility. Perfect for families and adventure seekers alike, this Expedition delivers comfort, capability, and modern features to make every drive enjoyable.</p><p data-start=306 data-end=644>Powered by a <strong data-start=319 data-end=346>3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine</strong> paired with a <strong data-start=361 data-end=395>6-speed automatic transmission</strong>, the Expedition provides a powerful yet efficient ride. The <strong data-start=456 data-end=482>four-wheel-drive (4WD)</strong> system ensures superior handling, making it ideal for both urban roads and rugged terrains, while offering ample towing capacity for trailers, boats, or campers.</p><p data-start=646 data-end=703>Key features of the <strong data-start=666 data-end=694>2016 Ford Expedition XLT</strong> include:</p><ul data-start=704 data-end=1295><li data-start=704 data-end=828><strong data-start=706 data-end=724>SiriusXM Radio</strong>, <strong data-start=726 data-end=752>Bluetooth connectivity</strong>, and <strong data-start=758 data-end=771>USB ports</strong> for seamless entertainment and hands-free communication.</li><li data-start=829 data-end=947><strong data-start=831 data-end=852>Three-row seating</strong> with <strong data-start=858 data-end=889>room for up to 8 passengers</strong>, providing plenty of space for the whole family or group.</li><li data-start=948 data-end=1098><strong data-start=950 data-end=984>Power-adjustable driver’s seat</strong>, <strong data-start=986 data-end=1025>dual-zone automatic climate control</strong>, and <strong data-start=1031 data-end=1048>keyless entry</strong> for a premium and comfortable driving experience.</li><li data-start=1099 data-end=1204><strong data-start=1101 data-end=1120>Rearview camera</strong> and <strong data-start=1125 data-end=1144>parking sensors</strong> for added convenience and safety when reversing or parking.</li><li data-start=1205 data-end=1295><strong data-start=1207 data-end=1230>Ford’s SYNC® system</strong> for easy voice-activated control of your music, calls, and more.</li></ul><p data-start=1297 data-end=1581>With generous cargo space and a host of advanced safety features like <strong data-start=1367 data-end=1388>stability control</strong>, <strong data-start=1390 data-end=1410>traction control</strong>, and <strong data-start=1416 data-end=1436>multiple airbags</strong>, the <strong data-start=1442 data-end=1474>2016 Ford Expedition 4WD XLT</strong> is the perfect choice for those who need an SUV that can handle both everyday tasks and rugged adventures.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1583 data-end=1706 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Visit <strong data-start=1589 data-end=1615>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong> today and experience the power, space, and luxury this SUV has to offer with a test drive!</p><p data-start=1583 data-end=1706 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</em></p>

2016 Ford Expedition

223,554 KM

12261076

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
223,554KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJU1JT8GEF10497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 223,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

