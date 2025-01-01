$14,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Expedition
4WD 4dr XLT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 223,554 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Ford Expedition 4WD 4dr XLT at TrueNorth Auto Brokers is a full-size SUV that offers outstanding performance, spaciousness, and versatility. Perfect for families and adventure seekers alike, this Expedition delivers comfort, capability, and modern features to make every drive enjoyable.
Powered by a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, the Expedition provides a powerful yet efficient ride. The four-wheel-drive (4WD) system ensures superior handling, making it ideal for both urban roads and rugged terrains, while offering ample towing capacity for trailers, boats, or campers.
Key features of the 2016 Ford Expedition XLT include:
- SiriusXM Radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports for seamless entertainment and hands-free communication.
- Three-row seating with room for up to 8 passengers, providing plenty of space for the whole family or group.
- Power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry for a premium and comfortable driving experience.
- Rearview camera and parking sensors for added convenience and safety when reversing or parking.
- Ford’s SYNC® system for easy voice-activated control of your music, calls, and more.
With generous cargo space and a host of advanced safety features like stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags, the 2016 Ford Expedition 4WD XLT is the perfect choice for those who need an SUV that can handle both everyday tasks and rugged adventures.
Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today and experience the power, space, and luxury this SUV has to offer with a test drive!
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
