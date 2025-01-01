$14,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Expedition
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Off White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 223,554 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD | Spacious & Powerful | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Upgrade your driving experience with this 2016 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD, now available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers! This full-size SUV delivers power, comfort, and versatility, making it perfect for family road trips, towing, and daily driving.
✅ Key Features:
✔ Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6 – Strong & Efficient
✔ Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
✔ Drivetrain: 4WD – Ready for Any Terrain
✔ Seating: 8-Passenger Capacity with Spacious Interior
✔ Technology: SYNC System, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera
✔ Safety: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags
✔ Towing Capacity: Excellent for Boats, Trailers, and More
This Expedition XLT is built for adventure and packed with features for comfort and convenience.
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
