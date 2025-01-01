Menu
<p><strong>2016 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD | Spacious & Powerful | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p>Upgrade your driving experience with this <strong>2016 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD</strong>, now available at <strong>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong>! This full-size SUV delivers <strong>power, comfort, and versatility</strong>, making it perfect for family road trips, towing, and daily driving.</p><p>✅ <strong>Key Features:</strong><br />✔ <strong>Engine:</strong> 3.5L EcoBoost V6 – Strong & Efficient<br />✔ <strong>Transmission:</strong> 6-Speed Automatic<br />✔ <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> 4WD – Ready for Any Terrain<br />✔ <strong>Seating:</strong> 8-Passenger Capacity with Spacious Interior<br />✔ <strong>Technology:</strong> SYNC System, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera<br />✔ <strong>Safety:</strong> ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags<br />✔ <strong>Towing Capacity:</strong> Excellent for Boats, Trailers, and More</p><p>This <strong>Expedition XLT</strong> is built for adventure and packed with features for comfort and convenience.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.</strong></p>

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

