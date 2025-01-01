Menu
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L V8

Powerful, reliable, and built to handle anything you throw at it. This 2016 Ford F-150 comes equipped with the legendary 5.0L V8 engine, delivering excellent towing capacity and performance both on and off the road. Whether youre hauling gear or just need a dependable daily driver, this truck gets the job done.

Key Features:

 

  • 5.0L V8 engine – strong performance and great towing power
  • 6-speed automatic transmission
  • 4x4 drivetrain options 
  • Spacious SuperCab 
  • Towing package
  • Bluetooth, USB/AUX connectivity
  • Backup camera (if equipped)
  • Alloy wheels
  • Bed liner and tow hitch

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L V8

Powerful, reliable, and built to handle anything you throw at it. This 2016 Ford F-150 comes equipped with the legendary 5.0L V8 engine, delivering excellent towing capacity and performance both on and off the road. Whether you're hauling gear or just need a dependable daily driver, this truck gets the job done.

Key Features:

 

  • 5.0L V8 engine – strong performance and great towing power

  • 6-speed automatic transmission

  • 4x4 drivetrain options 

  • Spacious SuperCab 

  • Towing package

  • Bluetooth, USB/AUX connectivity

  • Backup camera (if equipped)

  • Alloy wheels

  • Bed liner and tow hitch 

 

 

MALLORY AUTO 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Ford F-150