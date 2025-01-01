$18,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$18,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 217,667 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L V8
Powerful, reliable, and built to handle anything you throw at it. This 2016 Ford F-150 comes equipped with the legendary 5.0L V8 engine, delivering excellent towing capacity and performance both on and off the road. Whether you're hauling gear or just need a dependable daily driver, this truck gets the job done.
Key Features:
5.0L V8 engine – strong performance and great towing power
6-speed automatic transmission
4x4 drivetrain options
Spacious SuperCab
Towing package
Bluetooth, USB/AUX connectivity
Backup camera (if equipped)
Alloy wheels
Bed liner and tow hitch
MALLORY AUTO
Vehicle Features
(289) 252-1583