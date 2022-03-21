Menu
2016 Ford Focus

58,021 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8761952
  • Stock #: U0719
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20GL353222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,021 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

