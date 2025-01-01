$15,700+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
$15,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 216,902 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 GMC ACADIA ALL WHEEL DRIVE 7 PASSENGER SUV
AUTO, AIR, LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL
POWER SEATS, AM/FM/CD/BLUE TOOTH, TOUCH SCREEN, TILT
AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, PLUS MUCH
MUCH MORE!
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH/10,000 KMS LUBRICO
CANADA DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY
$15,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
bcasales@hotmail.ca
Vehicle Features
905-377-9200