<p><strong> 2016  GMC  ACADIA  ALL WHEEL  DRIVE   7  PASSENGER  SUV</strong></p><p><strong>AUTO,  AIR,  LEATHER  INTERIOR,  BACK  UP  CAMERA,  DUAL</strong></p><p><strong> POWER   SEATS,  AM/FM/CD/BLUE TOOTH,  TOUCH SCREEN,  TILT</strong></p><p><strong>AND  TELESCOPIC  STEERING,  CRUISE  CONTROL,   PLUS   MUCH  </strong></p><p><strong>MUCH  MORE!</strong></p><p><strong>  INCLUDED  IN  THE  PRICE  IS  A  6 MONTH/10,000  KMS   LUBRICO</strong></p><p><strong>CANADA  DRIVERS  SHIELD   WARRANTY</strong></p><p><strong>$15,700.00   PLUS  TAX</strong></p><p><strong>  CALL  BOB   FOR   DETAILS   905-377-9200</strong></p><p><strong>  BOB  CURRIE  AUTO  SALES</strong></p><p><strong>   bcasales@hotmail.ca</strong></p>

2016 GMC Acadia

216,902 KM

$15,700

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
216,902KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKVNED1GJ196722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 216,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

