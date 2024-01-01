$17,999+ tax & licensing
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 221,268 KM
Vehicle Description
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2016 GMC Sierra 1500, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This red beauty boasts a powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine, ensuring you'll have plenty of power for towing and hauling. With its comfortable gray interior and spacious 4-door cabin, this Sierra is perfect for both work and play. It also includes a range of features to make your drive enjoyable and safe. The truck has logged 221,268 km on the odometer, showcasing its dependability and readiness for many more miles to come.
This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is packed with features that will impress. Here are five highlights:
- 4-wheel drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road adventure.
- Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine: Feel the surge of power and experience the towing capabilities this truck is known for.
- Automatic transmission: Enjoy smooth gear changes and effortless driving.
- Heated mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe even on the coldest days.
- Keyless entry: Convenience at your fingertips, making access a breeze.
Visit True North Auto Brokers today to see this 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 in person. We're confident you'll be impressed by its quality, features, and value.
Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
