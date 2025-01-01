2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE | Rugged, Refined, and Ready for Work or Play | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

The 2016 GMC Sierra SLE 4WD Crew Cab is the perfect combination of professional-grade strength, comfort, and modern utility. Whether youre tackling tough jobs, towing your toys, or cruising in comfort, the Sierra delivers durability with style.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 5.3L V8 EcoTec3 – A powerful engine that delivers robust towing capabilities, smooth performance, and surprising fuel efficiency thanks to Active Fuel Management.

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Seamless gear changes and enhanced towing performance for confident driving in any condition.

Drivetrain: 4WD – Take on any terrain with confidence. The four-wheel drive system ensures maximum traction in snow, mud, gravel, or rain.

Cab: Crew Cab – Roomy and comfortable for up to 6 passengers, with full-size rear doors and a spacious interior that's perfect for work or family duty.

Technology: 8-inch Color Touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB Ports, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility, and a 6-Speaker Audio System – Stay connected and entertained wherever you go.

Safety Features: Rearview Camera, StabiliTrak Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Dual Front & Side Airbags, and Daytime Running Lamps – Built to keep you safe and secure.

Towing & Utility: Factory Tow Package, Spray-in Bedliner, and CornerStep Rear Bumper – Ready for hauling, loading, and getting the job done.

Comfort: Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Driver's Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, and Power Windows – Designed with driver comfort in mind for long days or weekend trips.

The 2016 GMC Sierra SLE 4WD Crew Cab is built for those who need serious capability without sacrificing comfort or style. Whether you're at the job site or hitting the trails, it's a truck that's ready for anything.

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 GMC Sierra 1500