$21,999+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,971 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 GMC Sierra 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE | Rugged, Refined, and Ready for Work or Play | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
The 2016 GMC Sierra SLE 4WD Crew Cab is the perfect combination of professional-grade strength, comfort, and modern utility. Whether you're tackling tough jobs, towing your toys, or cruising in comfort, the Sierra delivers durability with style.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 5.3L V8 EcoTec3 – A powerful engine that delivers robust towing capabilities, smooth performance, and surprising fuel efficiency thanks to Active Fuel Management.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Seamless gear changes and enhanced towing performance for confident driving in any condition.
Drivetrain: 4WD – Take on any terrain with confidence. The four-wheel drive system ensures maximum traction in snow, mud, gravel, or rain.
Cab: Crew Cab – Roomy and comfortable for up to 6 passengers, with full-size rear doors and a spacious interior that’s perfect for work or family duty.
Technology: 8-inch Color Touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB Ports, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility, and a 6-Speaker Audio System – Stay connected and entertained wherever you go.
Safety Features: Rearview Camera, StabiliTrak Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Dual Front & Side Airbags, and Daytime Running Lamps – Built to keep you safe and secure.
Towing & Utility: Factory Tow Package, Spray-in Bedliner, and CornerStep Rear Bumper – Ready for hauling, loading, and getting the job done.
Comfort: Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Driver’s Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, and Power Windows – Designed with driver comfort in mind for long days or weekend trips.
The 2016 GMC Sierra SLE 4WD Crew Cab is built for those who need serious capability without sacrificing comfort or style. Whether you’re at the job site or hitting the trails, it’s a truck that’s ready for anything.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JSC AUTO SALES.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583