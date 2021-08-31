Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Accord

116,395 KM

Details Description Features

$19,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Accord

2016 Honda Accord

Touring TOURING!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Accord

Touring TOURING!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 7812786
  2. 7812786
  3. 7812786
  4. 7812786
  5. 7812786
  6. 7812786
  7. 7812786
  8. 7812786
  9. 7812786
  10. 7812786
  11. 7812786
  12. 7812786
  13. 7812786
  14. 7812786
  15. 7812786
  16. 7812786
  17. 7812786
  18. 7812786
  19. 7812786
  20. 7812786
  21. 7812786
  22. 7812786
  23. 7812786
  24. 7812786
  25. 7812786
  26. 7812786
  27. 7812786
  28. 7812786
  29. 7812786
Contact Seller

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

116,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7812786
  • Stock #: TX343B
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F00GA807727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TX343B
  • Mileage 116,395 KM

Vehicle Description

This gorgeous TOURING has it all! HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, LED DRLS, RADAR CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2016 Jeep Cherokee L...
 145,895 KM
$19,919 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra S...
 22,430 KM
$52,982 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 11,659 KM
$43,913 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory