Menu
Account
Sign In
This 4 DOOR-LX has ONLY 96,255 KMS! Features: WEATHER TECH MATTS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, AUTO A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Very clean Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2016 Honda Civic

96,255 KM

Details Description Features

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda Civic

LX-ONLY 96,255 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX-ONLY 96,255 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10875735
  2. 10875735
  3. 10875735
  4. 10875735
  5. 10875735
  6. 10875735
  7. 10875735
  8. 10875735
  9. 10875735
  10. 10875735
  11. 10875735
  12. 10875735
  13. 10875735
  14. 10875735
  15. 10875735
  16. 10875735
  17. 10875735
  18. 10875735
  19. 10875735
  20. 10875735
  21. 10875735
  22. 10875735
Contact Seller

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F53GH025448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TA030B
  • Mileage 96,255 KM

Vehicle Description

This 4 DOOR-LX has ONLY 96,255 KMS! Features: WEATHER TECH MATTS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, AUTO A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Very clean Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF! 8,374 KM $52,903 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tundra Limited CREWMAX LIMITED-PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Toyota Tundra Limited CREWMAX LIMITED-PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS! 20,840 KM $67,908 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD-ONLY 24,803 KMS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD-ONLY 24,803 KMS! 24,803 KM $34,979 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic