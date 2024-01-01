$16,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
LX-ONLY 96,255 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TA030B
- Mileage 96,255 KM
Vehicle Description
This 4 DOOR-LX has ONLY 96,255 KMS! Features: WEATHER TECH MATTS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, AUTO A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Very clean Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
