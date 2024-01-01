Menu
This 4 DOOR-EX is in great shape! Features: 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, POWER MOONROOF, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2016 Honda Civic

137,228 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

EX-SUNROOF+ALLOYS!

2016 Honda Civic

EX-SUNROOF+ALLOYS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

137,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F8XGH023240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W6226B
  • Mileage 137,228 KM

Vehicle Description

This 4 DOOR-EX is in great shape! Features: 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, POWER MOONROOF, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2016 Honda Civic