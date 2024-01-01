$16,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
EX-SUNROOF+ALLOYS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W6226B
- Mileage 137,228 KM
Vehicle Description
This 4 DOOR-EX is in great shape! Features: 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, POWER MOONROOF, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vandermeer Toyota
905-372-5437