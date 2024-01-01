$16,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Fit
LX
2016 Honda Fit
LX
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
78,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H58GM109076
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # STK109076
- Mileage 78,380 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
2016 Honda Fit