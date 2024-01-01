Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

132,781 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
12017164

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Used
132,781KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H58GM106180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,781 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

