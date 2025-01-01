Menu
<p><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The 2016 Honda HR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV that combines practicality, efficiency, and versatility.</span> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Based on the Honda Fit platform, it offers a spacious interior, advanced features, and a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive.</span></p><h3 class= data-start=166 data-end=187>🔧 Specifications</h3><p> </p><ul data-start=189 data-end=585><li class= data-start=189 data-end=240><p class= data-start=191 data-end=240><strong data-start=191 data-end=201>Engine</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>1.8L 4-cylinder engine producing 141 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque.</span></p></li><li class= data-start=241 data-end=298><p class= data-start=243 data-end=298><strong data-start=243 data-end=259>Transmission</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>6-speed manual (LX trim) or CVT (EX and EX-L trims).</span></p></li><li class= data-start=299 data-end=356><p class= data-start=301 data-end=356><strong data-start=301 data-end=317>Fuel Economy</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Approximately 7.0–9.3 L/100 km combined, depending on trim and drivetrain.</span></p></li><li class= data-start=357 data-end=413><p class= data-start=359 data-end=413><strong data-start=359 data-end=374>Cargo Space</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Up to 1,535 L with rear seats folded, featuring Honda’s Magic Seat system for versatile configurations.</span></p></li><li class= data-start=414 data-end=475><p class= data-start=416 data-end=475><strong data-start=416 data-end=436>Seating Capacity</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>5 passengers.</span></p></li><li class= data-start=476 data-end=585><p class= data-start=478 data-end=585><strong data-start=478 data-end=500>Drivetrain Options</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) standard; All-Wheel Drive (AWD) available on EX and EX-L trims.</span></p></li></ul><p> </p><p><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Stewart Auto Hub Inc.</span></p>

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Honda HR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV that combines practicality, efficiency, and versatility. Based on the Honda Fit platform, it offers a spacious interior, advanced features, and a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

🔧 Specifications

 

  • Engine: 1.8L 4-cylinder engine producing 141 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque.

  • Transmission: 6-speed manual (LX trim) or CVT (EX and EX-L trims).

  • Fuel Economy: Approximately 7.0–9.3 L/100 km combined, depending on trim and drivetrain.

  • Cargo Space: Up to 1,535 L with rear seats folded, featuring Honda’s Magic Seat system for versatile configurations.

  • Seating Capacity: 5 passengers.

  • Drivetrain Options: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) standard; All-Wheel Drive (AWD) available on EX and EX-L trims.

 

Stewart Auto Hub Inc.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

