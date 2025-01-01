$9,588+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
4WD 4dr CVT LX
2016 Honda HR-V
4WD 4dr CVT LX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$9,588
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 270,795 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Honda HR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV that combines practicality, efficiency, and versatility. Based on the Honda Fit platform, it offers a spacious interior, advanced features, and a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive.🔧 Specifications
Engine: 1.8L 4-cylinder engine producing 141 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: 6-speed manual (LX trim) or CVT (EX and EX-L trims).
Fuel Economy: Approximately 7.0–9.3 L/100 km combined, depending on trim and drivetrain.
Cargo Space: Up to 1,535 L with rear seats folded, featuring Honda’s Magic Seat system for versatile configurations.
Seating Capacity: 5 passengers.
Drivetrain Options: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) standard; All-Wheel Drive (AWD) available on EX and EX-L trims.
Stewart Auto Hub Inc.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583