2016 Honda Pilot

136,431 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Touring 4WD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Used
136,431KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H90GB510741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 224221A
  • Mileage 136,431 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

2016 Honda Pilot