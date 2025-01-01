$9,299+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,831 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Hyundai Accent GL – FWD Sedan (Grey)
Compact, reliable, and fuel-efficient—the 2016 Hyundai Accent GL is the perfect daily driver with a smooth ride, practical features, and stylish grey finish.
Highlights:
1.6L 4-cylinder engine for excellent fuel economy and responsive performance
Front-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions
Automatic transmission for easy, convenient driving
Clean grey exterior with a modern, streamlined design
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JSC AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583