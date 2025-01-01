Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=132 data-end=179><strong data-start=132 data-end=177>2016 Hyundai Accent GL – FWD Sedan (Grey)</strong></p><p class= data-start=181 data-end=338>Compact, reliable, and fuel-efficient—the 2016 Hyundai Accent GL is the perfect daily driver with a smooth ride, practical features, and stylish grey finish.</p><p class= data-start=340 data-end=355><strong data-start=340 data-end=355>Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=357 data-end=614><li class= data-start=357 data-end=437><p class= data-start=359 data-end=437>1.6L 4-cylinder engine for excellent fuel economy and responsive performance</p></li><li class= data-start=438 data-end=500><p class= data-start=440 data-end=500>Front-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions</p></li><li class= data-start=501 data-end=556><p class= data-start=503 data-end=556>Automatic transmission for easy, convenient driving</p></li><li class= data-start=557 data-end=614><p class= data-start=559 data-end=614>Clean grey exterior with a modern, streamlined design</p></li></ul><p> </p><p class= data-start=616 data-end=665>💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</p><p class= data-start=616 data-end=665><strong>JSC AUTO SALES</strong></p>

2016 Hyundai Accent

133,831 KM

Details Description Features

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12509191

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1746825599
  2. 1746825599
  3. 1746825599
  4. 1746825598
  5. 1746825598
  6. 1746825598
  7. 1746825598
  8. 1746825598
  9. 1746825598
  10. 1746825598
  11. 1746825598
  12. 1746825598
  13. 1746825598
  14. 1746825598
  15. 1746825597
  16. 1746825597
  17. 1746825597
  18. 1746825598
  19. 1746825598
  20. 1746825598
  21. 1746825598
  22. 1746825597
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,831KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE5GU256094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,831 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Accent GL – FWD Sedan (Grey)

Compact, reliable, and fuel-efficient—the 2016 Hyundai Accent GL is the perfect daily driver with a smooth ride, practical features, and stylish grey finish.

Highlights:

  • 1.6L 4-cylinder engine for excellent fuel economy and responsive performance

  • Front-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions

  • Automatic transmission for easy, convenient driving

  • Clean grey exterior with a modern, streamlined design

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

JSC AUTO SALES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED 234,901 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent GL 133,831 KM $9,299 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 RAM 1500 SPORT 183,844 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2016 Hyundai Accent