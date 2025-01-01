Menu
<p data-start=84 data-end=169><strong data-start=84 data-end=169>2016 Hyundai Accent GL – Automatic Transmission – Compact & Reliable 4-Door Sedan</strong></p><p data-start=171 data-end=354>Designed for everyday practicality and efficiency, the 2016 Hyundai Accent GL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION delivers smooth performance and comfort—ideal for city commutes or weekend drives.</p><p data-start=356 data-end=371><strong data-start=356 data-end=371>Highlights:</strong></p><p data-start=373 data-end=651>• Front-Wheel Drive for stable, confident handling<br data-start=423 data-end=426 />• Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder gasoline engine<br data-start=474 data-end=477 />• 6-speed automatic transmission for hassle-free driving<br data-start=533 data-end=536 />• 4-door sedan with a clean, comfortable interior layout<br data-start=592 data-end=595 />• Sleek white exterior </p><p> </p><p data-start=653 data-end=702 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>💰 <strong><em data-start=656 data-end=702 data-is-last-node=>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</em></strong></p><p data-start=653 data-end=702 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong><em data-start=656 data-end=702 data-is-last-node=>JSC AUTO SALES.</em></strong></p>

2016 Hyundai Accent

196,183 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

12547265

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,183KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE6GU238087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black + Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,183 KM

Vehicle Description

• Front-Wheel Drive for stable, confident handling
• Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder gasoline engine
• 6-speed automatic transmission for hassle-free driving
• 4-door sedan with a clean, comfortable interior layout
• Sleek white exterior 

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

JSC AUTO SALES.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2016 Hyundai Accent