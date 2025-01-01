$7,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black + Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,183 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Hyundai Accent GL – Automatic Transmission – Compact & Reliable 4-Door Sedan
Designed for everyday practicality and efficiency, the 2016 Hyundai Accent GL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION delivers smooth performance and comfort—ideal for city commutes or weekend drives.
Highlights:
• Front-Wheel Drive for stable, confident handling
• Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder gasoline engine
• 6-speed automatic transmission for hassle-free driving
• 4-door sedan with a clean, comfortable interior layout
• Sleek white exterior
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JSC AUTO SALES.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583