2016 Hyundai Accent

196,235 KM

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

12964451

2016 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

Location

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,235KM
Excellent Condition
VIN kmhct5ae6gu238087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

Well-maintained & road-ready
Competitive pricing & financing available for all credit situations
Trusted brands & models

Don’t miss out on these great deals!

Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 647-470-9092

Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales

Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

Cobourg Location

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

647-470-9092

2016 Hyundai Accent