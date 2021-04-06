Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

120,090 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Kia

905-377-1382

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Location

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

905-377-1382

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6892362
  • Stock #: 47792B
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH5GU549780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,090 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sporty Hyundai Elantra GLS Features: Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, A/C, Sunroof, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Auxiliary/USB Connections & Backup Camera!

Come On In & Check It Out!

Feel free to send any inquiries through the contact form, we will respond with actual answers! Book a test drive through email, phone us directly at 905 377 1382 or submit your credit application through our secure link HTTPS://COBOURGKIA.COM/FINANCING/


SELLING PRICE INCLUDES: Admin, Safety Certification, Emisssions Test, Reconditioning.
EXTRA FEES: HST & Licensing

HOME OF THE BEST VALUE CERTIFIED USED CAR: Our Standards of Safety Certification are among the highest in Ontario. Where some dealers may pass vehicles with minimum requirements, we go above and beyond when it comes to brakes and tires. We may not be the cheapest but we can assure you that we give much more value then our price.

COBOURG KIA IS A FAMILY OWNED DEALERSHIP ESTABLISHED IN 2001. COBOURG KIA PROUDLY SERVES THE COBOURG, PORT HOPE, BALTIMORE, GRAFTON, CASTLETON, GORES LANDING, ROSENEATH, COLBORNE, BRIGHTON, WARKWORTH, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE, PETERBOROUGH, BOWMANVILLE, CLARINGTON, NEWCASTLE, COURTICE, OSHAWA WHITBY AREA.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT COBOURG KIA BY VISITING THEIR WEBSITE: WWW.COBOURGKIA.COM

CREDIT CHALLENGED? We Handle All Situations.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

