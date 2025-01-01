Menu
Key Features:
Phantom Black Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Drivers Seat w/ Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB & Aux Input, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, and much more!

Relax & Take It Easy:
If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! Currently, all of our automobiles are advertised as "unfit". Certification is available for an additional $795 which includes a 36-day dealer guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.

True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa
1-905-576-8111

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

67,467 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

Limited | Auto | Nav | Cam | Pano Roof | 1 Owner

12640659

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

Limited | Auto | Nav | Cam | Pano Roof | 1 Owner

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

Used
67,467KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LH3GU329409

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,467 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT