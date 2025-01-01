$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT
Limited | Auto | Nav | Cam | Pano Roof | 1 Owner
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT
Limited | Auto | Nav | Cam | Pano Roof | 1 Owner
Location
JSC Auto Sales
421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3
647-470-9092
Advertised Unfit
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome and thank you for considering True North Automobiles! We accept all trade-ins and offer financing at competitive interest rates for all credit types! For additional peace of mind, please ask about our extended warranty and GAP programs. Cash buyers are welcome!
Key Features:
Phantom Black Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Driver's Seat w/ Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB & Aux Input, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, and much more!
Relax & Take It Easy:
If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! Currently, all of our automobiles are advertised as "unfit”. Certification is available for an additional $795 which includes a 36-day dealer guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JSC Auto Sales
Email JSC Auto Sales
JSC Auto Sales
Call Dealer
647-470-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-470-9092