2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

95,648 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SPORT 2.4 FWD

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SPORT 2.4 FWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,648KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LB5GG309416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24185A
  • Mileage 95,648 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe