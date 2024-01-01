$14,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport SPORT 2.4 FWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,648KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LB5GG309416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24185A
- Mileage 95,648 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
