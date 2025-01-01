Menu
Looking for a car that combines bold design, impressive performance, and unique features? The 2016 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Coupe Rally Edition in striking Maat Blue is the perfect choice for drivers who crave excitement and individuality. With its distinctive look and 6-speed manual transmission, this Veloster offers a thrilling ride that's sure to turn heads wherever you go. Experience the ultimate blend of style, sportiness, and technology with this one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Key Features:

  • Powerful Performance: 1.6L I4 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission for a responsive, engaging driving experience.
  • Rally Edition Package: Sporty design elements including exclusive exterior accents, custom wheels, and unique front grille for a more aggressive look.
  • Maat Blue Exterior: A vibrant and rare color that stands out on the road, giving the Veloster a bold and energetic presence.
  • Sporty Interior: Equipped with premium sport seating, ensuring comfort and style during every drive.
  • Modern Tech: Features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera to keep you connected and safe.
  • Aerodynamic Design: Sleek lines and a compact build designed for both performance and efficiency.

VIN KMHTC6AE4GU255735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

