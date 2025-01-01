$7,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe Man Rally Edition
2016 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe Man Rally Edition
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a car that combines bold design, impressive performance, and unique features? The 2016 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Coupe Rally Edition in striking Maat Blue is the perfect choice for drivers who crave excitement and individuality. With its distinctive look and 6-speed manual transmission, this Veloster offers a thrilling ride that’s sure to turn heads wherever you go. Experience the ultimate blend of style, sportiness, and technology with this one-of-a-kind vehicle.
Key Features:
- Powerful Performance: 1.6L I4 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission for a responsive, engaging driving experience.
- Rally Edition Package: Sporty design elements including exclusive exterior accents, custom wheels, and unique front grille for a more aggressive look.
- Maat Blue Exterior: A vibrant and rare color that stands out on the road, giving the Veloster a bold and energetic presence.
- Sporty Interior: Equipped with premium sport seating, ensuring comfort and style during every drive.
- Modern Tech: Features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera to keep you connected and safe.
- Aerodynamic Design: Sleek lines and a compact build designed for both performance and efficiency.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583