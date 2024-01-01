2016 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
HEATED FRONT SEATS / HEATED STEERING WHEEL / AIR CONDITIONING

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.

138,113 KM

$15,999

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1c4pjmcs1gw104746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,113 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED FRONT SEATS / HEATED STEERING WHEEL / AIR CONDITIONING

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

