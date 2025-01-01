$10,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr Trailhawk
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Explore the perfect blend of rugged off-road capability and everyday comfort with the 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD Trailhawk. Built to tackle tough terrain while offering a comfortable ride, this SUV is ideal for adventure seekers and daily drivers alike. At TrueNorth Auto Brokers, we are proud to offer this highly capable vehicle, thoroughly inspected and ready for your next journey.
Key Features:
- Engine: 3.2L V6 engine for powerful performance
- Transmission: 9-speed automatic for smooth shifting and enhanced fuel efficiency
- 4WD System: Advanced 4WD capabilities for off-road confidence
- Trailhawk Features: Enhanced suspension, skid plates, and off-road tires
- Interior: Spacious cabin with leather-trimmed seats and premium finishes
- Infotainment: Uconnect system with a 8.4-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and navigation
- Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features, including rearview camera and park assist
- Towing Capacity: Capable of towing up to 4,500 lbs for your adventure gear
Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today to test drive the 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk and experience the perfect combination of off-road prowess and on-road comfort.
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
