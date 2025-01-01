Menu
Explore the perfect blend of rugged off-road capability and everyday comfort with the 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD Trailhawk. Built to tackle tough terrain while offering a comfortable ride, this SUV is ideal for adventure seekers and daily drivers alike. At TrueNorth Auto Brokers, we are proud to offer this highly capable vehicle, thoroughly inspected and ready for your next journey.

Key Features:

Engine: 3.2L V6 engine for powerful performance
Transmission: 9-speed automatic for smooth shifting and enhanced fuel efficiency
4WD System: Advanced 4WD capabilities for off-road confidence
Trailhawk Features: Enhanced suspension, skid plates, and off-road tires
Interior: Spacious cabin with leather-trimmed seats and premium finishes
Infotainment: Uconnect system with a 8.4-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and navigation
Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features, including rearview camera and park assist
Towing Capacity: Capable of towing up to 4,500 lbs for your adventure gear

Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today to test drive the 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk and experience the perfect combination of off-road prowess and on-road comfort.

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

2016 Jeep Cherokee

195,478 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

12214743

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
195,478KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBS4GW129710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2016 Jeep Cherokee