2016  LINCOLN  MKC  SELECT AWD

AUTO, AIR,  PANORAMIC  SUNROOF,  BACK UP  CAMERA

POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, KEYLESS, PUSH BUTTON START

PLUS  MUCH,  MUCH  MORE!

INCLUDED  IN THE PRICE  IS A 6 MONTH/10,000 KMS   

LUBRICO  CANADA  DRIVERS  SHIELD   WARRANTY

CERTIFIED

$11,700.00  PLUS  TAX

CALL  BOB  FOR  DETAILS  905-377-9200

BOB  CURRIE  AUTO  SALES

bcasales@hotmail.ca

2016 Lincoln MKC

225,324 KM

$11,700

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKC

Select

13165367

2016 Lincoln MKC

Select

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,324KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D92GUJ17900

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 7900
  • Mileage 225,324 KM

Vehicle Description

  2016  LINCOLN  MKC  SELECT AWD

 AUTO, AIR,  PANORAMIC  SUNROOF,  BACK UP  CAMERA

POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, KEYLESS, PUSH BUTTON START

PLUS  MUCH,  MUCH  MORE!

INCLUDED  IN THE PRICE  IS A 6 MONTH/10,000 KMS   

LUBRICO  CANADA  DRIVER'S  SHIELD   WARRANTY

 CERTIFIED

$11,700.00  PLUS  TAX

 CALL  BOB  FOR  DETAILS  905-377-9200

BOB  CURRIE  AUTO  SALES

bcasales@hotmail.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-377-9200

$11,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2016 Lincoln MKC