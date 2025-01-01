$11,700+ taxes & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKC
2016 Lincoln MKC
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
$11,700
+ taxes & licensing
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 7900
- Mileage 225,324 KM
2016 LINCOLN MKC SELECT AWD
AUTO, AIR, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA
POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, KEYLESS, PUSH BUTTON START
PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH/10,000 KMS
LUBRICO CANADA DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY
CERTIFIED
$11,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
bcasales@hotmail.ca
905-377-9200