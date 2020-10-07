Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-3

54,042 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Kia

905-377-1382

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

GX HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

GX HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Location

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

905-377-1382

  1. 6110208
  2. 6110208
  3. 6110208
  4. 6110208
  5. 6110208
  6. 6110208
  7. 6110208
  8. 6110208
  9. 6110208
  10. 6110208
  11. 6110208
  12. 6110208
  13. 6110208
  14. 6110208
  15. 6110208
  16. 6110208
  17. 6110208
  18. 6110208
  19. 6110208
  20. 6110208
  21. 6110208
  22. 6110208
  23. 6110208
  24. 6110208
  25. 6110208
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6110208
  • Stock #: 84262A
  • VIN: JM1DKDC70G0135999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,042 KM

Vehicle Description

This Fun Mazda CX-3 Features: Heated Seats, A/C, Power-Locks, Power-Windows, Touch-Screen Display, Bluetooth Connection, CD/USB/Auxiliary, Cruise Control, & Backup Camera!

Come On In & Check It Out!

Feel free to send any inquiries through the contact form, we will respond with actual answers! Book a test drive through email, phone us directly at 905 377 1382 or submit your credit application through our secure link HTTPS://COBOURGKIA.COM/FINANCING/


SELLING PRICE INCLUDES: Admin, Safety Certification, Emisssions Test, Reconditioning.
EXTRA FEES: HST & Licensing

HOME OF THE BEST VALUE CERTIFIED USED CAR: Our Standards of Safety Certification are among the highest in Ontario. Where some dealers may pass vehicles with minimum requirements, we go above and beyond when it comes to brakes and tires. We may not be the cheapest but we can assure you that we give much more value then our price.

COBOURG KIA IS A FAMILY OWNED DEALERSHIP ESTABLISHED IN 2001. COBOURG KIA PROUDLY SERVES THE COBOURG, PORT HOPE, BALTIMORE, GRAFTON, CASTLETON, GORES LANDING, ROSENEATH, COLBORNE, BRIGHTON, WARKWORTH, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE, PETERBOROUGH, BOWMANVILLE, CLARINGTON, NEWCASTLE, COURTICE, OSHAWA WHITBY AREA.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT COBOURG KIA BY VISITING THEIR WEBSITE: WWW.COBOURGKIA.COM

CREDIT CHALLENGED? We Handle All Situations.

Vehicle Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cobourg Kia

2020 Kia Soul EX HEA...
 16,224 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 151,116 KM
$7,695 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Rio LX+ HEA...
 50,846 KM
$13,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

Call Dealer

905-377-XXXX

(click to show)

905-377-1382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory