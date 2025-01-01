Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

193,685 KM

Details Features

$11,488

+ tax & licensing
12343995

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,685KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY3G0659355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

