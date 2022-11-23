Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

114,228 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

GS

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

114,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9390013
  • Stock #: 23036A
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY3G0708179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,228 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

