2016 Mazda CX-9

GS 100% REFUND ASK US

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4922439
  • Stock #: 20100A
  • VIN: JM3TCBBY1G0111869
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2016 Mazda CX-9 GS Blue *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Heated Front Bucket Seats. Recent Arrival! 100% REFUND ASK US I4 Turbo 6-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 2706 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada One Owner Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

