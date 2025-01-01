Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

194,350 KM

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS

13165223

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,350KM
VIN JA32U8FW4GU601520

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,350 KM

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 
Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078 

✅ Sold Certified  
✅ Extended Warranty Available 
✅ Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees* 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

289-252-XXXX

(click to show)

289-252-1583

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer