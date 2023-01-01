$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2016 Nissan Murano
2016 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
161,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10034739
- Stock #: 23111A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1GN144056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2