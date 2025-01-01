$12,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,514 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Nissan Rogue AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION – Versatile 4-Door Crossover
Smart, stylish, and built for comfort—the 2016 Nissan Rogue AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION trim offers practical performance with a spacious design, ideal for daily commutes, road trips, and everything in between.
Highlights:
• Front-Wheel Drive for efficient, everyday driving
• Fuel-efficient gasoline engine for reliability and savings
• Smooth automatic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) for seamless gear shifts
• 4-door SUV with versatile cargo and passenger space
• Modern crossover design with bold trim features
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JCDC MOTORS
Vehicle Features
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583