2016 Nissan Rogue AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION – Versatile 4-Door Crossover

Smart, stylish, and built for comfort—the 2016 Nissan Rogue AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION trim offers practical performance with a spacious design, ideal for daily commutes, road trips, and everything in between.

Highlights:

• Front-Wheel Drive for efficient, everyday driving
• Fuel-efficient gasoline engine for reliability and savings
• Smooth automatic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) for seamless gear shifts
• 4-door SUV with versatile cargo and passenger space
• Modern crossover design with bold trim features

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

JCDC MOTORS

2016 Nissan Rogue

144,514 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

12542804

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,514KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT8GC780586

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,514 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Rogue AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION – Versatile 4-Door Crossover

Smart, stylish, and built for comfort—the 2016 Nissan Rogue AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION trim offers practical performance with a spacious design, ideal for daily commutes, road trips, and everything in between.

Highlights:

• Front-Wheel Drive for efficient, everyday driving
• Fuel-efficient gasoline engine for reliability and savings
• Smooth automatic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) for seamless gear shifts
• 4-door SUV with versatile cargo and passenger space
• Modern crossover design with bold trim features

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

JCDC MOTORS

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2016 Nissan Rogue