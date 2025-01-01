Menu
🚗 Performance & Fuel Economy

Engine: 1.6L inline-4 producing 109 hp and 107 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: 5-speed manual (S trim) or CVT automatic (SV, SR, SL trims).
Fuel Economy:
Manual: 27 mpg city / 36 mpg highway.
CVT: 31 mpg city / 40 mpg highway.

🛡️ Safety Features

Standard safety features include:

Anti-lock brakes, front and rear airbags, traction and stability control.
Rearview camera (standard on SV, SR, SL trims).

2016 Nissan Versa Note

153,849 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

12423246

2016 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,849KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3n1ce2cp8gl410287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,849 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 Performance & Fuel Economy

 

  • Engine: 1.6L inline-4 producing 109 hp and 107 lb-ft of torque.

  • Transmission: 5-speed manual (S trim) or CVT automatic (SV, SR, SL trims).

  • Fuel Economy:

    • Manual: 27 mpg city / 36 mpg highway.

    • CVT: 31 mpg city / 40 mpg highway.

  • 🛡️ Safety Features

    Standard safety features include:

    • Anti-lock brakes, front and rear airbags, traction and stability control.

    • Rearview camera (standard on SV, SR, SL trims).

    Stewart Auto Hub Inc.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2016 Nissan Versa Note