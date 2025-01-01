$8,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,849 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine: 1.6L inline-4 producing 109 hp and 107 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: 5-speed manual (S trim) or CVT automatic (SV, SR, SL trims).
Fuel Economy:
Manual: 27 mpg city / 36 mpg highway.
CVT: 31 mpg city / 40 mpg highway.
- 🛡️ Safety Features
Standard safety features include:
Anti-lock brakes, front and rear airbags, traction and stability control.
Rearview camera (standard on SV, SR, SL trims).
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
